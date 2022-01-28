Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Harvard

Current Records: Pennsylvania 7-12; Harvard 10-6

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Crimson and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off in an Ivy battle at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Lavietes Pavilion. UPenn should still be riding high after a win, while Harvard will be looking to regain their footing.

Harvard received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 76-61 to the Cornell Big Red.

Meanwhile, UPenn beat the Yale Bulldogs 76-68 this past Saturday.

Harvard is now 10-6 while the Quakers sit at 7-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Crimson rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.2 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, UPenn is stumbling into the matchup with the 42nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.