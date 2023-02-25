Who's Playing

Princeton @ Harvard

Current Records: Princeton 17-8; Harvard 14-12

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Harvard and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion. The Crimson will be strutting in after a win while Princeton will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Cornell Big Red typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Harvard proved too difficult a challenge. Harvard took down Cornell 73-56.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 93-83.

Harvard's victory brought them up to 14-12 while Princeton's defeat pulled them down to 17-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Harvard is stumbling into the game with the 45th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14 on average. Princeton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton have won all of the games they've played against Harvard in the last three years.