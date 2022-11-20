Who's Playing

Siena @ Harvard

Current Records: Siena 2-1; Harvard 3-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Siena Saints will be on the road. They will take on the Harvard Crimson at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Siena now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for the Saints as they fell 96-94 to the Army West Point Black Knights this past Wednesday.

Speaking of close games: Harvard escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Northeastern Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69. Having forecasted a close win for Harvard, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Harvard's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Siena's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Harvard can repeat their recent success or if Siena bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson are a 4.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Siena won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.