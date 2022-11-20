Who's Playing

Siena @ Harvard

Current Records: Siena 2-1; Harvard 3-1

What to Know

The Siena Saints have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Harvard Crimson at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion. Siena will be hoping to build upon the 72-69 win they picked up against Harvard when they previously played in November of last year.

The Saints were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 96-94 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Speaking of close games: the Crimson escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Northeastern Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69. Having forecasted a close win for Harvard, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Harvard's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Siena's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Harvard can repeat their recent success or if Siena bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.