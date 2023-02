Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Hawaii

Current Records: California Riverside 19-10; Hawaii 20-8

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Warriors and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle on Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Hawaii didn't have too much trouble with the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on the road on Monday as they won 61-50.

Meanwhile, everything went California Riverside's way against the Northridge Matadors on Monday as they made off with a 96-76 win.

Their wins bumped Hawaii to 20-8 and California Riverside to 19-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Warriors and the Highlanders clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 a.m. ET

Friday at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hawaii and California Riverside both have eight wins in their last 16 games.