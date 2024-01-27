Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-16, Hawaii 10-10

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

Cal Poly is 2-8 against Hawaii since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Cal Poly and three for Hawaii.

Last Thursday, the Mustangs didn't have quite enough to beat the Titans and fell 54-51. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal Poly in their matchups with CS Fullerton: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Hawaii last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-61 bruising from the Gauchos. Hawaii found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.3% worse than the opposition.

Hawaii struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Mustangs have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-16 record this season. As for the Warriors, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-9 against the spread).

Cal Poly came up short against Hawaii in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 69-56. Can Cal Poly avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 14-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 126 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.