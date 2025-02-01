Who's Playing
CS Fullerton Titans @ Hawaii Warriors
Current Records: CS Fullerton 6-16, Hawaii 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $226.80
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Hawaii Warriors and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
Last Friday, Hawaii couldn't handle UC San Diego and fell 74-63. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Hawaii struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.
Meanwhile, CS Fullerton came up short against UCSB on Saturday and fell 83-75. The Titans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Hawaii's defeat dropped their record down to 12-8. As for CS Fullerton, their loss dropped their record down to 6-16.
Looking forward, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Hawaii's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6-1 record against the spread vs CS Fullerton over their last nine matchups.
Hawaii beat CS Fullerton 95-86 in their previous matchup back in January. Does Hawaii have another victory up their sleeve, or will CS Fullerton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Hawaii is a big 11.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 11-point favorite.
The over/under is 142 points.
Series History
CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.
- Jan 11, 2025 - Hawaii 95 vs. CS Fullerton 86
- Feb 01, 2024 - Hawaii 76 vs. CS Fullerton 68
- Dec 31, 2023 - CS Fullerton 63 vs. Hawaii 61
- Mar 09, 2023 - CS Fullerton 62 vs. Hawaii 60
- Feb 12, 2023 - CS Fullerton 52 vs. Hawaii 51
- Jan 07, 2023 - CS Fullerton 79 vs. Hawaii 72
- Mar 11, 2022 - CS Fullerton 58 vs. Hawaii 46
- Feb 12, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. CS Fullerton 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Hawaii 76 vs. CS Fullerton 53
- Jan 22, 2021 - CS Fullerton 83 vs. Hawaii 67