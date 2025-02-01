Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: CS Fullerton 6-16, Hawaii 12-8

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET

Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Hawaii Warriors and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

Last Friday, Hawaii couldn't handle UC San Diego and fell 74-63. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Hawaii struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton came up short against UCSB on Saturday and fell 83-75. The Titans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Hawaii's defeat dropped their record down to 12-8. As for CS Fullerton, their loss dropped their record down to 6-16.

Looking forward, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Hawaii's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6-1 record against the spread vs CS Fullerton over their last nine matchups.

Hawaii beat CS Fullerton 95-86 in their previous matchup back in January. Does Hawaii have another victory up their sleeve, or will CS Fullerton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 11.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.