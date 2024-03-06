Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: CSNorthridge 18-13, Hawaii 17-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

Hawaii is on a four-game streak of home wins, while CSNorthridge is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle on Thursday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Hawaii will stroll into this one as the favorite.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Hawaii ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past the Highlanders 76-73.

Meanwhile, the Matadors couldn't handle the Tritons on Saturday and fell 79-69. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CSNorthridge in their matchups with UC San Diego: they've now lost six in a row.

The Warriors' victory bumped their record up to 17-13. As for the Matadors, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-13 record this season.

Hawaii came up short against CSNorthridge in their previous meeting back in January, falling 76-66. Will Hawaii have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Hawaii is a solid 6.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.