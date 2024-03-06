Who's Playing
CSNorthridge Matadors @ Hawaii Warriors
Current Records: CSNorthridge 18-13, Hawaii 17-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
Hawaii is on a four-game streak of home wins, while CSNorthridge is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle on Thursday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Hawaii will stroll into this one as the favorite.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Hawaii ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past the Highlanders 76-73.
Meanwhile, the Matadors couldn't handle the Tritons on Saturday and fell 79-69. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CSNorthridge in their matchups with UC San Diego: they've now lost six in a row.
The Warriors' victory bumped their record up to 17-13. As for the Matadors, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-13 record this season.
Hawaii came up short against CSNorthridge in their previous meeting back in January, falling 76-66. Will Hawaii have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Hawaii is a solid 6.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 146 points.
Series History
Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Jan 06, 2024 - CSNorthridge 76 vs. Hawaii 66
- Mar 02, 2023 - Hawaii 81 vs. CSNorthridge 55
- Jan 16, 2023 - Hawaii 58 vs. CSNorthridge 51
- Mar 05, 2022 - Hawaii 84 vs. CSNorthridge 62
- Jan 27, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. CSNorthridge 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - CSNorthridge 88 vs. Hawaii 80
- Feb 19, 2021 - Hawaii 75 vs. CSNorthridge 74
- Mar 07, 2020 - CSNorthridge 86 vs. Hawaii 82
- Feb 02, 2020 - Hawaii 80 vs. CSNorthridge 75
- Mar 03, 2019 - CSNorthridge 84 vs. Hawaii 73