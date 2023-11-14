Who's Playing
Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans @ Hawaii Warriors
Current Records: Hawaii-Hilo 0-0, Hawaii 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Hawaii Warriors will host the Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled.
Looking back to last season, Hawaii had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-10 record.
Everything came up roses for Hawaii against Hawaii-Hilo in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 97-67 victory. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does Hawaii-Hilo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Hawaii won 5 games and tied 1 game in their last 6 contests with Hawaii-Hilo.
- Nov 10, 2021 - Hawaii 97 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 67
- Dec 19, 2020 - Hawaii 89 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 66
- Dec 09, 2018 - Hawaii 82 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 75
- Dec 09, 2017 - Hawaii 82 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 64
- Nov 23, 2016 - Hawaii-Hilo -1 vs. Hawaii -1
- Dec 09, 2015 - Hawaii 86 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 67