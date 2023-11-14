Who's Playing

Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Hawaii-Hilo 0-0, Hawaii 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will host the Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled.

Looking back to last season, Hawaii had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-10 record.

Everything came up roses for Hawaii against Hawaii-Hilo in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 97-67 victory. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does Hawaii-Hilo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Hawaii won 5 games and tied 1 game in their last 6 contests with Hawaii-Hilo.

  • Nov 10, 2021 - Hawaii 97 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 67
  • Dec 19, 2020 - Hawaii 89 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 66
  • Dec 09, 2018 - Hawaii 82 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 75
  • Dec 09, 2017 - Hawaii 82 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 64
  • Nov 23, 2016 - Hawaii-Hilo -1 vs. Hawaii -1
  • Dec 09, 2015 - Hawaii 86 vs. Hawaii-Hilo 67