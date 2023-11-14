Who's Playing

Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Hawaii-Hilo 0-0, Hawaii 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will host the Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled.

Looking back to last season, Hawaii had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-10 record.

Everything came up roses for Hawaii against Hawaii-Hilo in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 97-67 victory. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does Hawaii-Hilo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Hawaii won 5 games and tied 1 game in their last 6 contests with Hawaii-Hilo.