Who's Playing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Northern Arizona 2-3, Hawaii 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Hawaii Warriors at 1:30 a.m. ET on November 22nd at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Northern Arizona has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Last Saturday, the Lumberjacks were able to grind out a solid win over the Keydets, taking the game 78-69.

Meanwhile, everything went the Warriors' way against the Purple Eagles on Friday as the Warriors made off with a 92-73 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Hawaii.

Their wins bumped the Lumberjacks to 2-3 and the Warriors to 2-0.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Wednesday, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-16 record against the spread.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hawaii struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 15.5-point favorite against Northern Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.