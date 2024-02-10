Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UC Davis 15-8, Hawaii 13-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Davis Aggies and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip on February 11th at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UC Davis had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They walked away with a 71-58 victory over the Titans. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as UC Davis did.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Hawaii ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top against the Tritons by a score of 94-86. The victory was just what Hawaii needed coming off of a 93-68 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Aggies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season. As for the Warriors, their win bumped their record up to 13-11.

UC Davis will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

UC Davis and the Warriors pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Hawaii is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Currently 12-9 against the spread, UC Davis has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Hawaii is only 8-13 ATS.

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 2-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.