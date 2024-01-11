Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UC Irvine 11-5, Hawaii 9-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UC Irvine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UC Irvine Anteaters and the Hawaii Warriors will face off in a Big West battle on Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UC Irvine is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UC Irvine ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Aggies.

Meanwhile, the Warriors came up short against the Matadors on Saturday and fell 76-66.

The Anteaters pushed their record up to 11-5 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Warriors, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.

UC Irvine came up short against Hawaii when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 72-67. Can UC Irvine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a slight 2-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.