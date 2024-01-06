Halftime Report

The last time High Point and Gardner-Webb met, the game was decided by 28 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but High Point leads 39-37 over Gardner-Webb.

High Point entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Gardner-Webb step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-10, High Point 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the High Point Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Qubein Center. Gardner-Webb is expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs came up short against the Rams and fell 87-73.

Despite their loss, Gardner-Webb saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ademide Badmus, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Badmus has scored all season. Less helpful for Gardner-Webb was Julien Soumaoro's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, High Point waltzed into their matchup Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 85-71. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 4 on the offensive boards, as High Point did.

The Bulldogs' loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-10. As for the Panthers, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Gardner-Webb against High Point in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the team secured a 86-58 win. With Gardner-Webb ahead 46-26 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

High Point is a big 8-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against High Point.