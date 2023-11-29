Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Morgan State 2-6, High Point 4-3

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the High Point Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Qubein Center. Morgan State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 83 points the game before, Morgan State faltered in their match. They took a 67-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. Morgan State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 21 to ten on offense.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Trojans 122-73 at home.

The Bears bumped their record down to 2-6 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.8 points per game. As for the Panthers, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Morgan State and High Point were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, but Morgan State came up empty-handed after a 62-61 defeat. Can Morgan State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

High Point has won both of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last 8 years.