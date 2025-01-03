Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between High Point and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Radford 36-23.

If High Point keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-3 in no time. On the other hand, Radford will have to make due with a 10-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Radford 10-5, High Point 12-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

High Point is preparing for their first Big South matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Radford Highlanders will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Radford is facing High Point at the wrong time: High Point suffered their first home loss of the season on Sunday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 77-74. The Panthers' loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Even though they lost, High Point smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Norfolk State only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 122 points the game before, Radford faltered in their match last Sunday. They were dealt a punishing 74-48 defeat at the hands of S. Carolina. The matchup marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

High Point's loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-3. As for Radford, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 4-9-1 ATS record.

Odds

High Point is a big 7.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

High Point and Radford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.