Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: SC Upstate 8-16, High Point 21-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, High Point is heading back home. They and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Qubein Center. SC Upstate took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on High Point, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs on the road as they won 78-62.

Meanwhile, the Spartans couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Saturday and fell 77-64. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SC Upstate in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-5 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 8-16.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given High Point's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

High Point is a big 14.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

High Point has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.