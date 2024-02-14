Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: SC Upstate 8-16, High Point 21-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, High Point is heading back home. They and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Qubein Center. SC Upstate took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on High Point, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs on the road as they won 78-62.

Meanwhile, the Spartans couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Saturday and fell 77-64. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SC Upstate in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-5 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 8-16.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given High Point's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.

High Point was able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans in their previous meeting back in January, winning 78-67. Will High Point repeat their success, or do the Spartans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

High Point has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.