Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: SC Upstate 8-16, High Point 21-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, High Point is heading back home. They and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Qubein Center. SC Upstate took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on High Point, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs on the road as they won 78-62.

Meanwhile, the Spartans couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Saturday and fell 77-64. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SC Upstate in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-5 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 8-16.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given High Point's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.

High Point was able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans in their previous meeting back in January, winning 78-67. Will High Point repeat their success, or do the Spartans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

High Point has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.

  • Jan 24, 2024 - High Point 78 vs. SC Upstate 67
  • Feb 18, 2023 - High Point 81 vs. SC Upstate 66
  • Jan 07, 2023 - SC Upstate 76 vs. High Point 57
  • Jan 12, 2022 - SC Upstate 66 vs. High Point 65
  • Feb 27, 2021 - High Point 65 vs. SC Upstate 60
  • Dec 31, 2020 - SC Upstate 60 vs. High Point 51
  • Dec 30, 2020 - High Point 63 vs. SC Upstate 52
  • Mar 03, 2020 - SC Upstate 69 vs. High Point 59
  • Feb 15, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. SC Upstate 54
  • Jan 20, 2020 - High Point 70 vs. SC Upstate 62