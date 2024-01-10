Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 10-7, High Point 13-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Qubein Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Blue Hose 84-80. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNC-Ash.

Meanwhile, High Point waltzed into their matchup Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They rang in the new year with a 85-76 win over the Bulldogs. 85 seems to be a good number for High Point as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Panthers, their victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.6 points per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for UNC-Ash. against High Point when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 89-63 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNC-Ash. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.