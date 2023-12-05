Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Western Carolina 6-1, High Point 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts' road trip will continue as they head out to face the High Point Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at Qubein Center. Western Carolina might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Catamounts came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 82-77. The loss put an end to Western Carolina's undefeated start to the season.

Meanwhile, High Point had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 33.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 86-79 victory over the Ospreys.

The Catamounts have yet to win a contest on the road this season, leaving them with a 6-1 record. As for the Panthers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Western Carolina will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 1.5-point underdog.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been even better at 89.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

High Point is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

High Point has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Western Carolina.