Who's Playing
Campbell @ High Point
Current Records: Campbell 8-12; High Point 10-10
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels won both of their matches against the High Point Panthers last season (77-72 and 60-42) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Fighting Camels and High Point will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Campbell will be strutting in after a win while High Point will be stumbling in from a loss.
Campbell came out on top in a nail-biter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday, sneaking past 78-76.
Meanwhile, High Point lost to the Radford Highlanders on the road by a decisive 95-80 margin.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Campbell is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.
The Fighting Camels are now 8-12 while the Panthers sit at 10-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Campbell has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. High Point has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Camels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
High Point have won six out of their last 11 games against Campbell.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Campbell 60 vs. High Point 42
- Jan 29, 2022 - Campbell 77 vs. High Point 72
- Feb 23, 2021 - Campbell 68 vs. High Point 48
- Jan 30, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. Campbell 57
- Feb 21, 2019 - Campbell 61 vs. High Point 48
- Feb 07, 2019 - High Point 57 vs. Campbell 56
- Feb 03, 2018 - High Point 67 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 12, 2018 - Campbell 65 vs. High Point 64
- Feb 23, 2017 - High Point 59 vs. Campbell 49
- Jan 19, 2017 - High Point 83 vs. Campbell 78
- Jan 27, 2016 - High Point 73 vs. Campbell 63