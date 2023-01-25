Who's Playing

Campbell @ High Point

Current Records: Campbell 8-12; High Point 10-10

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels won both of their matches against the High Point Panthers last season (77-72 and 60-42) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Fighting Camels and High Point will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Campbell will be strutting in after a win while High Point will be stumbling in from a loss.

Campbell came out on top in a nail-biter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday, sneaking past 78-76.

Meanwhile, High Point lost to the Radford Highlanders on the road by a decisive 95-80 margin.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Campbell is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.

The Fighting Camels are now 8-12 while the Panthers sit at 10-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Campbell has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. High Point has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

High Point have won six out of their last 11 games against Campbell.