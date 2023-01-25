Who's Playing
Campbell @ High Point
Current Records: Campbell 8-12; High Point 10-10
What to Know
The High Point Panthers lost both of their matches to the Campbell Fighting Camels last season on scores of 72-77 and 42-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Qubein Center. Campbell will be strutting in after a win while High Point will be stumbling in from a loss.
The game between High Point and the Radford Highlanders this past Saturday was not particularly close, with High Point falling 95-80.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came out on top in a nail-biter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday, sneaking past 78-76.
High Point is now 10-10 while Campbell sits at 8-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: High Point is worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. Campbell has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
High Point have won six out of their last 11 games against Campbell.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Campbell 60 vs. High Point 42
- Jan 29, 2022 - Campbell 77 vs. High Point 72
- Feb 23, 2021 - Campbell 68 vs. High Point 48
- Jan 30, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. Campbell 57
- Feb 21, 2019 - Campbell 61 vs. High Point 48
- Feb 07, 2019 - High Point 57 vs. Campbell 56
- Feb 03, 2018 - High Point 67 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 12, 2018 - Campbell 65 vs. High Point 64
- Feb 23, 2017 - High Point 59 vs. Campbell 49
- Jan 19, 2017 - High Point 83 vs. Campbell 78
- Jan 27, 2016 - High Point 73 vs. Campbell 63