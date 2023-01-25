Who's Playing

Campbell @ High Point

Current Records: Campbell 8-12; High Point 10-10

What to Know

The High Point Panthers lost both of their matches to the Campbell Fighting Camels last season on scores of 72-77 and 42-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Qubein Center. Campbell will be strutting in after a win while High Point will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between High Point and the Radford Highlanders this past Saturday was not particularly close, with High Point falling 95-80.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came out on top in a nail-biter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday, sneaking past 78-76.

High Point is now 10-10 while Campbell sits at 8-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: High Point is worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. Campbell has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point have won six out of their last 11 games against Campbell.