Elon @ High Point

Current Records: Elon 1-6; High Point 5-1

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will take on the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Qubein Center.

The Panthers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. Last Wednesday, they secured a 77-72 W over the Tennessee State Tigers.

Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the Radford Highlanders on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Phoenix falling 69-53.

High Point is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

High Point is now 5-1 while Elon sits at 1-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers enter the contest with 85.5 points per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Phoenix have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Elon.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

High Point and Elon both have one win in their last three games.