Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ High Point
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-13; High Point 8-9
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose are 3-9 against the High Point Panthers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Blue Hose and High Point will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Presbyterian was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Panthers lost to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 106-69. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and High Point was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Presbyterian is now 5-13 while High Point sits at 8-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Hose have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
High Point have won nine out of their last 12 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 09, 2022 - High Point 79 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 25, 2021 - Presbyterian 71 vs. High Point 56
- Jan 24, 2021 - High Point 81 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - High Point 82 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Presbyterian 77 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - High Point 74 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - Presbyterian 69 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 15, 2018 - High Point 73 vs. Presbyterian 49
- Feb 09, 2017 - High Point 68 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - High Point 77 vs. Presbyterian 44
- Feb 27, 2016 - High Point 80 vs. Presbyterian 60
- Jan 09, 2016 - High Point 82 vs. Presbyterian 66