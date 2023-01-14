Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ High Point

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-13; High Point 8-9

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are 3-9 against the High Point Panthers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Blue Hose and High Point will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Presbyterian was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Panthers lost to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 106-69. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and High Point was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Presbyterian is now 5-13 while High Point sits at 8-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Hose have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point have won nine out of their last 12 games against Presbyterian.