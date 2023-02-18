Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ High Point
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-13; High Point 12-15
What to Know
The High Point Panthers and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Qubein Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
On Wednesday, High Point narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Presbyterian Blue Hose 71-69.
Meanwhile, the Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. The Spartans secured a 72-67 W over the Lancers.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, High Point lost to South Carolina Upstate on the road by a decisive 76-57 margin. Maybe High Point will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
High Point have won five out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Jan 07, 2023 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. High Point 57
- Jan 12, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 66 vs. High Point 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - High Point 65 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
- Dec 31, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. High Point 51
- Dec 30, 2020 - High Point 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 69 vs. High Point 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54
- Jan 20, 2020 - High Point 70 vs. South Carolina Upstate 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - High Point 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54