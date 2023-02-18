Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ High Point

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-13; High Point 12-15

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Qubein Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

On Wednesday, High Point narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Presbyterian Blue Hose 71-69.

Meanwhile, the Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. The Spartans secured a 72-67 W over the Lancers.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, High Point lost to South Carolina Upstate on the road by a decisive 76-57 margin. Maybe High Point will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point have won five out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.