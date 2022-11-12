Who's Playing

Wofford @ High Point

Current Records: Wofford 1-0; High Point 1-0

What to Know

The High Point Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wofford Terriers at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Qubein Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown High Point laid on the Pfeiffer Falcons.

Meanwhile, Wofford was totally in charge on Monday, breezing past the Bob Jones University Bruins 120-48 at home.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers enter the game with 6.5 steals per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. But Wofford comes into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won all of the games they've played against High Point in the last eight years.