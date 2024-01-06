Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Delaware 9-5, Hofstra 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Delaware has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Delaware, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.7% better than the opposition, a fact Delaware proved on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Pirates 80-53 at home.

Delaware got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Niels Lane out in front who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Lane has scored all season. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hofstra's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 73-61 to the Cougars. Hofstra didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, Hofstra got a solid performance out of Darlinstone Dubar, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' win bumped their record up to 9-5. As for the Pride, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Delaware hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Delaware suffered a grim 86-62 defeat to Hofstra when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Can Delaware avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.