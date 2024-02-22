Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Drexel 17-10, Hofstra 16-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Drexel has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Drexel has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Drexel proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Fighting Camels with points to spare, taking the game 81-66.

Hofstra lost a heartbreaker the last time they played the Huskies, but it's fair to say they've redeemed themselves given the result of 6's contest. The Pride were the clear victor by a 82-62 margin over the Huskies.

The Dragons' win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.8 points per game. As for the Pride, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-11 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Hofstra, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, the Pride will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel skirted past the Pride 79-77 when the teams last played on Thursday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.