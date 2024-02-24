Who's Playing
Elon Phoenix @ Hofstra Pride
Current Records: Elon 12-16, Hofstra 17-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hofstra Pride and the Elon Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, the Pride were able to grind out a solid victory over the Dragons, taking the game 69-57.
Tyler Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with five steals. That makes it four consecutive games in which he has scored at least a third of Hofstra's points. Darlinstone Dubar was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, after a 84-72 finish the last time they played, Elon and the Huskies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Phoenix fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 61-58.
Elon's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Sherry, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Sherry didn't help Elon's cause all that much against the Tigers last Monday but the same can't be said for this match.
The Pride have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-11 record this season. As for the Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 12-16.
Hofstra strolled past the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a score of 82-65. Will Hofstra repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Elon.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Hofstra 82 vs. Elon 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - Elon 81 vs. Hofstra 55
- Feb 15, 2022 - Hofstra 97 vs. Elon 64
- Mar 08, 2021 - Elon 76 vs. Hofstra 58
- Jan 30, 2020 - Hofstra 86 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 04, 2020 - Hofstra 102 vs. Elon 75
- Feb 07, 2019 - Hofstra 102 vs. Elon 61
- Jan 12, 2019 - Hofstra 74 vs. Elon 71
- Feb 08, 2018 - Hofstra 67 vs. Elon 48
- Jan 07, 2018 - Elon 89 vs. Hofstra 76