Elon Phoenix @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Elon 12-16, Hofstra 17-11

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hofstra Pride and the Elon Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Pride were able to grind out a solid victory over the Dragons, taking the game 69-57.

Tyler Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with five steals. That makes it four consecutive games in which he has scored at least a third of Hofstra's points. Darlinstone Dubar was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 84-72 finish the last time they played, Elon and the Huskies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Phoenix fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 61-58.

Elon's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Sherry, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Sherry didn't help Elon's cause all that much against the Tigers last Monday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Pride have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-11 record this season. As for the Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 12-16.

Hofstra strolled past the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a score of 82-65. Will Hofstra repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Elon.