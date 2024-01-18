Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Hampton 4-13, Hofstra 8-9

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

After two games on the road, Hofstra is heading back home. The Hofstra Pride and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, the Pride were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Fighting Camels.

Meanwhile, Hampton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their eighth straight loss. They lost 81-80 to the Aggies on a last-minute jump shot From Camian Shell. The match was a 42-42 toss-up at halftime, but Hampton was outscored by North Carolina A&T in the second.

Despite their loss, Hampton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Nesbitt, who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Nesbitt has scored all season. Jerry Deng was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Pride's loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-9. As for the Pirates, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Hofstra against Hampton in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 73-43 victory. With Hofstra ahead 45-17 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Hofstra has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last year.