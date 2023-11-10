Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Princeton 1-0, Hofstra 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Hofstra is 3-0 against Princeton since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Hofstra Pride will be playing at home against the Princeton Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Hofstra took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Golden Eagles, posting a 101-48 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-19.

Meanwhile, Princeton had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 68-61 on Monday.

Princeton can attribute much of their success to Matt Allocco, who earned 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Caden Pierce was another key contributor, earning 8 points along with 15 rebounds.

The Pride's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Hofstra was able to grind out a solid victory over Princeton in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 83-77. Will Hofstra repeat their success, or does Princeton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Hofstra has won all of the games they've played against Princeton in the last 4 years.