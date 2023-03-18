Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Hofstra

Regular Season Records: Cincinnati 22-12; Hofstra 25-9

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 18 at Mack Sports Complex in the second round of the NIT. Hofstra is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Pride earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 88-86. Hofstra got double-digit scores from five players: guard Tyler Thomas (25), guard Darlinstone Dubar (17), guard Aaron Estrada (13), guard Jaquan Carlos (12), and forward Nelson Boachie-Yiadom (10).

Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Bearcats proved too difficult a challenge. Cincinnati took their matchup against Virginia Tech 81-72. Among those leading the charge for Cincinnati was guard David DeJulius, who had 21 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality contest. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.