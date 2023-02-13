Who's Playing

Drexel @ Hofstra

Current Records: Drexel 15-11; Hofstra 19-8

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons lost both of their matches to the Hofstra Pride last season on scores of 68-71 and 73-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Dragons and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Towson Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Drexel proved too difficult a challenge. Drexel came out on top against Towson by a score of 73-66.

Meanwhile, Hofstra made easy work of the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday and carried off an 86-57 win. The Pride were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

The wins brought the Dragons up to 15-11 and Hofstra to 19-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Drexel is stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average. Hofstra's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Drexel.