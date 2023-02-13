Who's Playing
Drexel @ Hofstra
Current Records: Drexel 15-11; Hofstra 19-8
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons lost both of their matches to the Hofstra Pride last season on scores of 68-71 and 73-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Dragons and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Towson Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Drexel proved too difficult a challenge. Drexel came out on top against Towson by a score of 73-66.
Meanwhile, Hofstra made easy work of the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday and carried off an 86-57 win. The Pride were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.
The wins brought the Dragons up to 15-11 and Hofstra to 19-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Drexel is stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average. Hofstra's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hofstra have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Drexel.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Hofstra 83 vs. Drexel 73
- Jan 17, 2022 - Hofstra 71 vs. Drexel 68
- Feb 07, 2021 - Hofstra 79 vs. Drexel 74
- Feb 06, 2021 - Drexel 73 vs. Hofstra 71
- Mar 08, 2020 - Hofstra 61 vs. Drexel 43
- Feb 20, 2020 - Hofstra 81 vs. Drexel 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Hofstra 72 vs. Drexel 59
- Feb 28, 2019 - Hofstra 80 vs. Drexel 77
- Dec 30, 2018 - Hofstra 89 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 17, 2018 - Hofstra 88 vs. Drexel 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Drexel 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Hofstra 79 vs. Drexel 77
- Jan 26, 2017 - Drexel 81 vs. Hofstra 80
- Mar 05, 2016 - Hofstra 80 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 30, 2016 - Hofstra 70 vs. Drexel 64
- Jan 14, 2016 - Hofstra 69 vs. Drexel 61