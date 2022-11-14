Who's Playing

George Washington @ Hofstra

Current Records: George Washington 2-0; Hofstra 2-0

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the George Washington Colonials at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Hofstra beat the Iona Gaels 83-78 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, George Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Howard Bison this past Friday, winning 85-75. The Colonials can attribute much of their success to Ricky Lindo Jr., who had 19 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Hofstra is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hofstra is fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 14.7 on average. George Washington is stumbling into the matchup with the 21st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 12.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pride are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

George Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.