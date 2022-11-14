Who's Playing

George Washington @ Hofstra

Current Records: George Washington 2-0; Hofstra 2-0

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Hofstra Pride at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Mack Sports Complex. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Colonials beat the Howard Bison 85-75 on Friday. Ricky Lindo Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup for George Washington, picking up 19 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Hofstra beat the Iona Gaels 83-78 on Friday.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-0. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: George Washington is stumbling into the contest with the 29th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 12.7 on average. Hofstra is 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.