Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Hofstra

Current Records: Massachusetts 7-2; Hofstra 6-4

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will take on the Hofstra Pride at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center.

UMass was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 85-80 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks. A silver lining for the Minutemen was the play of forward Matt Cross, who had 19 points in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, Hofstra lost to the Purdue Boilermakers on the road by a decisive 85-66 margin. Hofstra's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Amar'e Marshall, who had 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UMass is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Minutemen are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.