Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Hofstra

Current Records: Monmouth 1-15; Hofstra 10-7

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks are 0-5 against the Hofstra Pride since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Monmouth and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A win for Monmouth just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Drexel Dragons, falling 67-35. Forward Myles Foster (13 points) was the top scorer for Monmouth.

Meanwhile, Hofstra strolled past the William & Mary Tribe with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 75-62. It was another big night for the Pride's guard Aaron Estrada, who had 20 points and seven assists.

The Hawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

Monmouth is now 1-15 while Hofstra sits at 10-7. Hofstra is 6-3 after wins this season, and Monmouth is 1-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pride are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hofstra have won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last nine years.