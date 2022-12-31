Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Hofstra

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 5-9; Hofstra 8-6

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial clash at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra will be strutting in after a victory while North Carolina A&T will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, the Pride wrapped up 2022 with an 87-73 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. It was another big night for Hofstra's guard Aaron Estrada, who had 31 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's 2022 ended with an 88-76 loss against the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday. One thing holding North Carolina A&T back was the mediocre play of forward Marcus Watson, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Hofstra is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Aggies have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Pride are now 8-6 while North Carolina A&T sits at 5-9. Hofstra is 5-2 after wins this season, and North Carolina A&T is 2-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pride are a big 12-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.