Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Hofstra

Current Records: Northeastern 10-18; Hofstra 22-8

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a matchup against the Hofstra Pride since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Northeastern and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride should still be riding high after a victory, while Northeastern will be looking to get back in the win column.

Northeastern has to be hurting after a devastating 75-48 defeat at the hands of the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. Guard Joe Pridgen had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, things were close when Hofstra and the Stony Brook Seawolves clashed on Saturday, but Hofstra ultimately edged out the opposition 68-65. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Stony Brook made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Northeastern is now 10-18 while Hofstra sits at 22-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northeastern is 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Huskies, the Pride come into the game boasting the 34th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Northeastern.