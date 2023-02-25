Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Hofstra
Current Records: Northeastern 10-18; Hofstra 22-8
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a matchup against the Hofstra Pride since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Northeastern and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride should still be riding high after a victory, while Northeastern will be looking to get back in the win column.
Northeastern has to be hurting after a devastating 75-48 defeat at the hands of the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. Guard Joe Pridgen had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, things were close when Hofstra and the Stony Brook Seawolves clashed on Saturday, but Hofstra ultimately edged out the opposition 68-65. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Stony Brook made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Northeastern is now 10-18 while Hofstra sits at 22-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northeastern is 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Huskies, the Pride come into the game boasting the 34th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hofstra have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Northeastern.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Hofstra 72 vs. Northeastern 53
- Feb 19, 2022 - Hofstra 76 vs. Northeastern 73
- Jan 22, 2022 - Hofstra 72 vs. Northeastern 50
- Jan 09, 2021 - Northeastern 67 vs. Hofstra 56
- Jan 07, 2021 - Northeastern 81 vs. Hofstra 78
- Mar 10, 2020 - Hofstra 70 vs. Northeastern 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Hofstra 75 vs. Northeastern 71
- Jan 09, 2020 - Hofstra 74 vs. Northeastern 72
- Mar 12, 2019 - Northeastern 82 vs. Hofstra 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northeastern 75 vs. Hofstra 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Hofstra 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northeastern 81 vs. Hofstra 67
- Jan 02, 2018 - Hofstra 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Hofstra 74 vs. Northeastern 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Hofstra 78 vs. Northeastern 73
- Feb 21, 2016 - Hofstra 65 vs. Northeastern 60
- Jan 21, 2016 - Hofstra 96 vs. Northeastern 92