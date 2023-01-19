Who's Playing
UNC-Wilmington @ Hofstra
Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 15-5; Hofstra 12-8
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Pride and UNC-Wilmington will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Wilmington winning the first 78-72 at home and Hofstra taking the second 73-71.
Hofstra suffered a grim 68-47 defeat to the Towson Tigers on Monday.
Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington was able to grind out a solid win over the Elon Phoenix on Monday, winning 62-54.
Hofstra is now 12-8 while the Seahawks sit at 15-5. UNC-Wilmington is 12-2 after wins this year, and Hofstra is 3-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Hofstra and UNC-Wilmington both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Hofstra 73 vs. UNC-Wilmington 71
- Jan 29, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 78 vs. Hofstra 72
- Jan 31, 2021 - Hofstra 89 vs. UNC-Wilmington 83
- Jan 30, 2021 - Hofstra 82 vs. UNC-Wilmington 73
- Feb 15, 2020 - Hofstra 78 vs. UNC-Wilmington 64
- Jan 16, 2020 - Hofstra 63 vs. UNC-Wilmington 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 87 vs. Hofstra 79
- Jan 17, 2019 - Hofstra 87 vs. UNC-Wilmington 72
- Mar 04, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 93 vs. Hofstra 88
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 90 vs. Hofstra 70
- Feb 01, 2018 - Hofstra 96 vs. UNC-Wilmington 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 83 vs. Hofstra 76
- Jan 14, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 84 vs. Hofstra 76
- Mar 07, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 80 vs. Hofstra 73
- Feb 25, 2016 - Hofstra 70 vs. UNC-Wilmington 69
- Feb 04, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 70 vs. Hofstra 67