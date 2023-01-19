Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Hofstra

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 15-5; Hofstra 12-8

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Pride and UNC-Wilmington will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Wilmington winning the first 78-72 at home and Hofstra taking the second 73-71.

Hofstra suffered a grim 68-47 defeat to the Towson Tigers on Monday.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington was able to grind out a solid win over the Elon Phoenix on Monday, winning 62-54.

Hofstra is now 12-8 while the Seahawks sit at 15-5. UNC-Wilmington is 12-2 after wins this year, and Hofstra is 3-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Hofstra and UNC-Wilmington both have eight wins in their last 16 games.