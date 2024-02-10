Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: American 13-11, Holy Cross 7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

American has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored American on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 44-43 to the Greyhounds. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points American has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a hard 75-59 fall against the Leopards. Holy Cross has not had much luck with the Leopards recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-17.

American took their victory against the Crusaders in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 84-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

American has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.