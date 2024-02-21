Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Bucknell 10-17, Holy Cross 8-19

How To Watch

What to Know

Holy Cross will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena. Holy Cross comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 59-53 to the Black Knights. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Holy Cross in their matchups with the Black Knights: they've now lost five in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Holy Cross struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a 84-73 finish the last time they played, Bucknell and the Raiders decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bison took a 62-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders on Saturday. Bucknell's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The Crusaders have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season. As for the Bison, their loss dropped their record down to 10-17.

Holy Cross came up short against the Bison in their previous meeting back in January, falling 70-58. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bucknell is a 3.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.