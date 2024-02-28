Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Colgate 20-9, Holy Cross 9-20

What to Know

Holy Cross will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% worse than the opposition, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 76-66 to the Midshipmen. Holy Cross has struggled against the Midshipmen recently, as their match on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Bo Montgomery put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, Colgate unfortunately witnessed the end of their 12-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 66-64. Colgate didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Colgate's loss came about despite a quality game from Ryan Moffatt, who scored 20 points.

The Crusaders' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-20. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Raiders, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9.

Holy Cross took a serious blow against the Raiders in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 85-55. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Colgate is a big 13-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Holy Cross in the last 4 years.