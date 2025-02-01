Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Lehigh 7-13, Holy Cross 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Mountain Hawks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Lehigh is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 86 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against Navy on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 79-54 to the Midshipmen. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Mountain Hawks have suffered since November 15, 2024.

Despite the loss, Lehigh had strong showings from Edouard Benoit, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus two blocks, and Hank Alvey, who posted 12 points along with two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Benoit a new career-high in threes (four).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lehigh struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only one offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross couldn't handle Boston U. on Monday and fell 69-59.

Lehigh has been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for Holy Cross, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Lehigh has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've nailed 38.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lehigh was able to grind out a solid victory over Holy Cross when the teams last played back in January of 2024, winning 78-72. Will Lehigh repeat their success, or does Holy Cross have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Holy Cross is a slight 2-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crusaders as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Lehigh has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.