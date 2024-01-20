Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 3-15, Holy Cross 4-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Hart Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts





What to Know

Loyola Maryland has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After a 83-77 finish the last time they played, Loyola Maryland and American decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Greyhounds fell 66-52 to the Eagles on Monday. Loyola Maryland found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Loyola Maryland struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-68 to the Leopards. Holy Cross has struggled against Lafayette recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Greyhounds' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-15. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Crusaders, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-14 record this season.

Loyola Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win. Will Loyola Maryland repeat their success, or does Holy Cross have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Loyola Maryland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.