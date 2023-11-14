Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Sacred Heart 1-1, Holy Cross 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Holy Cross is heading back home. They will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Holy Cross might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Crusaders escaped with a win against the Hoyas by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.

Joe Octave was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for Holy Cross was Will Batchelder's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers couldn't handle the Gaels on Friday and fell 88-81.

The win got the Crusaders back to even at 1-1. As for the Pioneers, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Holy Cross came up short against Sacred Heart when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 66-62. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Holy Cross has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Sacred Heart.