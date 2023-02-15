Who's Playing
Boston University @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Boston University 12-15; Holy Cross 9-18
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston University Terriers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross will be strutting in after a victory while Boston University will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Crusaders were able to grind out a solid win over the American Eagles this past Saturday, winning 74-66. Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to guard Bo Montgomery, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Montgomery's performance made up for a slower game against the Lafayette Leopards last week.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Boston University as they fell 69-65 to Lafayette this past Saturday. The top scorer for the Terriers was guard Walter Whyte (20 points).
The Crusaders' win brought them up to 9-18 while Boston University's loss pulled them down to 12-15. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross is 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Holy Cross 82 vs. Boston University 70
- Feb 16, 2022 - Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 31, 2022 - Holy Cross 75 vs. Boston University 70
- Feb 24, 2021 - Holy Cross 86 vs. Boston University 75
- Feb 17, 2021 - Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Feb 14, 2021 - Boston University 86 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Holy Cross 82 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 04, 2021 - Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 76
- Feb 08, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Boston University 79 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Feb 18, 2019 - Boston University 70 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston University 68 vs. Holy Cross 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 14, 2018 - Boston University 54 vs. Holy Cross 40
- Feb 25, 2017 - Boston University 71 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston University 61 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2015 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Boston University 64