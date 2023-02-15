Who's Playing

Boston University @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Boston University 12-15; Holy Cross 9-18

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston University Terriers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross will be strutting in after a victory while Boston University will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Crusaders were able to grind out a solid win over the American Eagles this past Saturday, winning 74-66. Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to guard Bo Montgomery, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Montgomery's performance made up for a slower game against the Lafayette Leopards last week.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Boston University as they fell 69-65 to Lafayette this past Saturday. The top scorer for the Terriers was guard Walter Whyte (20 points).

The Crusaders' win brought them up to 9-18 while Boston University's loss pulled them down to 12-15. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross is 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Holy Cross.