Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Bucknell 7-6; Holy Cross 3-10

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Holy Cross and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Hart Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bucknell winning the first 68-65 on the road and the Crusaders taking the second 78-72.

It was close but no cigar for Holy Cross as they fell 66-62 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers last Thursday.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Bucknell lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-50. The top scorer for Bucknell was guard Xander Rice (13 points).

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Series History

Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.