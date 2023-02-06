Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Lafayette 7-18; Holy Cross 8-17
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Lafayette Leopards will be on the road. Lafayette and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Hart Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for the Leopards as they fell 66-64 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Lafayette had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross lost to the Navy Midshipmen at home by a decisive 86-68 margin.
Lafayette is now 7-18 while Holy Cross sits at 8-17. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Leopards are 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.6 on average. The Crusaders have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Series History
Lafayette have won eight out of their last 14 games against Holy Cross.
