Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Lehigh 11-8; Holy Cross 7-14
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Hart Recreation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Lehigh didn't have too much trouble with the Lafayette Leopards at home this past Saturday as they won 61-49. The Mountain Hawks got double-digit scores from four players: forward Dominic Parolin (15), guard Keith Higgins Jr (10), guard Evan Taylor (10), and guard Jalin Sinclair (10).
Meanwhile, Holy Cross beat the Bucknell Bison 80-73 this past Saturday. Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to guard Will Batchelder, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Lehigh had enough points to win and then some against the Crusaders in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their contest 76-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mountain Hawks since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountain Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Lehigh 76 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Jan 28, 2022 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Lehigh 65
- Jan 10, 2022 - Lehigh 77 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Lehigh 82 vs. Holy Cross 74
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lehigh 75 vs. Holy Cross 72
- Feb 12, 2020 - Lehigh 89 vs. Holy Cross 82
- Jan 22, 2020 - Holy Cross 96 vs. Lehigh 95
- Feb 24, 2019 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Lehigh 71
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lehigh 99 vs. Holy Cross 94
- Jan 29, 2018 - Lehigh 71 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lehigh 83 vs. Holy Cross 77
- Feb 12, 2017 - Holy Cross 61 vs. Lehigh 45
- Jan 14, 2017 - Lehigh 68 vs. Holy Cross 51
- Mar 09, 2016 - Holy Cross 59 vs. Lehigh 56
- Feb 15, 2016 - Lehigh 64 vs. Holy Cross 59
- Jan 16, 2016 - Lehigh 87 vs. Holy Cross 66