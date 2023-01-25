Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Lehigh 11-8; Holy Cross 7-14

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Hart Recreation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Lehigh didn't have too much trouble with the Lafayette Leopards at home this past Saturday as they won 61-49. The Mountain Hawks got double-digit scores from four players: forward Dominic Parolin (15), guard Keith Higgins Jr (10), guard Evan Taylor (10), and guard Jalin Sinclair (10).

Meanwhile, Holy Cross beat the Bucknell Bison 80-73 this past Saturday. Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to guard Will Batchelder, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Lehigh had enough points to win and then some against the Crusaders in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their contest 76-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mountain Hawks since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Holy Cross.