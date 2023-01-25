Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Lehigh 11-8; Holy Cross 7-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Crusaders netted an 80-73 win over the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Holy Cross was guard Will Batchelder, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Lehigh had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, taking their game 61-49. Lehigh got double-digit scores from four players: forward Dominic Parolin (15), guard Keith Higgins Jr (10), guard Evan Taylor (10), and guard Jalin Sinclair (10).

Their wins bumped Holy Cross to 7-14 and the Mountain Hawks to 11-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Holy Cross.