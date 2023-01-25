Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Lehigh 11-8; Holy Cross 7-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Crusaders netted an 80-73 win over the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Holy Cross was guard Will Batchelder, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Lehigh had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, taking their game 61-49. Lehigh got double-digit scores from four players: forward Dominic Parolin (15), guard Keith Higgins Jr (10), guard Evan Taylor (10), and guard Jalin Sinclair (10).

Their wins bumped Holy Cross to 7-14 and the Mountain Hawks to 11-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Holy Cross.

  • Jan 11, 2023 - Lehigh 76 vs. Holy Cross 58
  • Jan 28, 2022 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Lehigh 65
  • Jan 10, 2022 - Lehigh 77 vs. Holy Cross 69
  • Jan 24, 2021 - Lehigh 82 vs. Holy Cross 74
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Lehigh 75 vs. Holy Cross 72
  • Feb 12, 2020 - Lehigh 89 vs. Holy Cross 82
  • Jan 22, 2020 - Holy Cross 96 vs. Lehigh 95
  • Feb 24, 2019 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Lehigh 71
  • Jan 09, 2019 - Lehigh 99 vs. Holy Cross 94
  • Jan 29, 2018 - Lehigh 71 vs. Holy Cross 67
  • Jan 05, 2018 - Lehigh 83 vs. Holy Cross 77
  • Feb 12, 2017 - Holy Cross 61 vs. Lehigh 45
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Lehigh 68 vs. Holy Cross 51
  • Mar 09, 2016 - Holy Cross 59 vs. Lehigh 56
  • Feb 15, 2016 - Lehigh 64 vs. Holy Cross 59
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Lehigh 87 vs. Holy Cross 66