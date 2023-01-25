Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Lehigh 11-8; Holy Cross 7-14
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
The Crusaders netted an 80-73 win over the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Holy Cross was guard Will Batchelder, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.
Meanwhile, Lehigh had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, taking their game 61-49. Lehigh got double-digit scores from four players: forward Dominic Parolin (15), guard Keith Higgins Jr (10), guard Evan Taylor (10), and guard Jalin Sinclair (10).
Their wins bumped Holy Cross to 7-14 and the Mountain Hawks to 11-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Lehigh 76 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Jan 28, 2022 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Lehigh 65
- Jan 10, 2022 - Lehigh 77 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Lehigh 82 vs. Holy Cross 74
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lehigh 75 vs. Holy Cross 72
- Feb 12, 2020 - Lehigh 89 vs. Holy Cross 82
- Jan 22, 2020 - Holy Cross 96 vs. Lehigh 95
- Feb 24, 2019 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Lehigh 71
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lehigh 99 vs. Holy Cross 94
- Jan 29, 2018 - Lehigh 71 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lehigh 83 vs. Holy Cross 77
- Feb 12, 2017 - Holy Cross 61 vs. Lehigh 45
- Jan 14, 2017 - Lehigh 68 vs. Holy Cross 51
- Mar 09, 2016 - Holy Cross 59 vs. Lehigh 56
- Feb 15, 2016 - Lehigh 64 vs. Holy Cross 59
- Jan 16, 2016 - Lehigh 87 vs. Holy Cross 66